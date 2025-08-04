GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 39.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.33% to Rs 312.63 croreNet profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 39.85% to Rs 23.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.33% to Rs 312.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 241.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales312.63241.73 29 OPM %11.8413.29 -PBDT40.3325.54 58 PBT33.3621.60 54 NP23.4816.79 40
