DLF consolidated net profit rises 18.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 99.41% to Rs 2716.70 croreNet profit of DLF rose 18.13% to Rs 762.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 645.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 99.41% to Rs 2716.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1362.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2716.701362.35 99 OPM %13.4016.78 -PBDT549.77494.90 11 PBT515.30457.62 13 NP762.67645.61 18
