Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ganges Securities Ltd, Dolat Algotech Ltd, Gokul Agro Resources Ltd and The Anup Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 May 2024.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 42.93 at 06-May-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 58239 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6550 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd soared 17.56% to Rs 173.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9120 shares in the past one month.

Dolat Algotech Ltd surged 13.67% to Rs 131.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd jumped 13.44% to Rs 151.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28807 shares in the past one month.

The Anup Engineering Ltd spurt 10.97% to Rs 2040.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22999 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2957 shares in the past one month.

