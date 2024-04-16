TCS, Cipla, Jio Financial Services, Manappuram Finance in action

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): TCS announced a new delivery center in Londrina, Paran Brazil. The new center will help Brazilian organizations in their technology transformation with a focus on strategic areas such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence and cognitive business operations.

Cipla: Cipla announced that Cipla Health Limited (CHL), the wholly owned subsidiary and consumer healthcare arm of the company, has signed a business transfer agreement (BTA) for purchase of the distribution and marketing business undertaking of cosmetics and personal care business of Ivia Beaute Private Limited, India (IVIA) including IVIAs brands namely Astaberry, Ikin and Bhimsaini on a worldwide basis.

Jio Financial Services: Jio Financial has signed an agreement with BlackRock Inc and BlackRock Advisors Singapore Pte Ltd to form a 50:50 joint venture for setting up wealth management and broking businesses in India.

Manappuram Finance: A meeting of the Financial Resources and Management Committee of the board of directors of the company will be held on 19 April 2024 to consider a proposal for raising funds up to a principal aggregate amount of up to US$ 500,000,000, in one or more tranches, by way of external commercial borrowings in the form of US Dollar bonds and/ or any other form.

Gokul Agro Resources: Wholly owned subsidiary company, Riya Agro Industries Private Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh for oil palm development programme in the Ananthapuramu district, Andhra Pradesh.

Brigade Enterprises: Brigade Enterprises said that its board has approved the appointment of Jayant Bhalchandra Manmadkar as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 18th April, 2024.

