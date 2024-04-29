Business Standard
FMCG stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 22.6 points or 0.12% at 19607.2 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 3.33%), United Spirits Ltd (down 2.3%),Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd (down 2.28%),S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (down 1.99%),M K Proteins Ltd (down 1.92%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Linc Ltd (down 1.67%), ADF Foods Ltd (down 1.42%), Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (down 1.34%), Zydus Wellness Ltd (down 1.34%), and Foods & Inns Ltd (down 1.19%).
On the other hand, Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (up 9.42%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 5.9%), and Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (up 5.63%) turned up.
At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 865.11 or 1.17% at 74595.27.
The Nifty 50 index was up 192 points or 0.86% at 22611.95.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 83.29 points or 0.18% at 47322.58.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 63.52 points or 0.45% at 14146.94.
On BSE,2081 shares were trading in green, 1758 were trading in red and 187 were unchanged.
First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

