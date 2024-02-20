Sensex (    %)
                        
Raymond Realty launches its first project in Bandra

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of Raymond Group today announced the launch of its first project outside Thane 'The Address by GS, Bandra'. This strategic move followed the company's plan for expansion beyond Thane through joint development agreements (JDAs) in MMR region. As the name suggests, this development is inspired by the tremendous success of its Thane's flagship project 'The Address by GS' which has emerged as Thane's bestseller in premium category and is set to be delivered two years ahead of its timeline.
'The Address by GS, Bandra' project spreads over an area of 2.74 acres, offering the finest gated community in Bandra East with excellent connectivity to prime locations like Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra-Worli Sea link along with the rest of the city. The project will offer a diverse mix of 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments along with 30 world class amenities including a 16000 square feet state-of-the-art clubhouse. Additionally, the residential project will have an exclusive high-street retail space amongst other amenities that aim to provide residents with an excellent living experience. This project also promises substantial economic returns, with projections indicating a revenue generation over Rs 2000 crore.
First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

