NIBE has inaugurated its new production facility at its plant in Pune. This new plant which houses state of art technology and infrastructure will be used to produce a wide array of equipment covering diverse metallurgy in the field of land, aerospace and maritime applications, including bridges, shelters, armoured vehicles, artillery ammunition, small arms and engineering systems and sub-systems.