Board of Oil &amp; Natural Gas Corpn approves formation of JVs to set up 15 CBG plants

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 20 February 2024
The Board of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (ONGC) at its meeting held on 20 February 2024 has considered and accorded in-principle approval for formation of Joint Venture companies (JVs) either by ONGC or through its subsidiary(ies)/ associates to set up and operate 15 CBG Plants, subject to requisite approval(s).
The Board also accorded, in-principle, approval for the said purpose by formation of 50:50 Joint Ventures by ONGC or by its subsidiary(ies)/ associates separately with below-mentioned companies with seed equity contribution upto Rs 10 crore for each JV:-
i. SFC Environmental Technologies; and
ii. EverEnviro Resource Management
First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

