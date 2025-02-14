Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI to conduct daily variable rate repo auction with a notified amount of Rs 1 lakh crore on 17 February

RBI to conduct daily variable rate repo auction with a notified amount of Rs 1 lakh crore on 17 February

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India or RBI stated today that based on assessment of the liquidity conditions, it is decided that the notified amount for the daily Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction to be conducted on February 17, 2025, Monday, between 10:00 AM and 10:30 AM will be Rs 1,00,000 crore. As announced in a press release dated January 15, 2025, the Reserve Bank will be conducting daily Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auctions on all working days in Mumbai with reversal taking place on the next working day, until further notice.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Disha Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Disha Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Eastern Treads reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Eastern Treads reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Hemang Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Hemang Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon