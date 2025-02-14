Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.85% to Rs 2.07 croreNet profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 50.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 15.85% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.072.46 -16 OPM %38.6555.69 -PBDT0.210.47 -55 PBT0.110.35 -69 NP0.110.22 -50
