RBM Infracon standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of RBM Infracon rose 250.00% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 99.03% to Rs 38.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.38.8519.5212.306.764.741.194.400.943.290.94