RBM Infracon standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 99.03% to Rs 38.85 croreNet profit of RBM Infracon rose 250.00% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 99.03% to Rs 38.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales38.8519.52 99 OPM %12.306.76 -PBDT4.741.19 298 PBT4.400.94 368 NP3.290.94 250
