RDB Realty & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 10.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 258.23% to Rs 30.70 croreNet profit of RDB Realty & Infrastructure declined 10.38% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 258.23% to Rs 30.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.708.57 258 OPM %4.0115.40 -PBDT1.281.41 -9 PBT1.271.41 -10 NP0.951.06 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content