RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 16.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.32% to Rs 27.99 croreNet profit of RDB Rasayans rose 16.92% to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 54.32% to Rs 27.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.9961.28 -54 OPM %22.157.80 -PBDT11.7410.30 14 PBT11.4510.00 15 NP8.577.33 17
