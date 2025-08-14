Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 32.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.01% to Rs 35.38 croreNet profit of Gujarat Containers declined 32.66% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.01% to Rs 35.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales35.3840.67 -13 OPM %8.7610.57 -PBDT2.723.85 -29 PBT2.223.40 -35 NP1.672.48 -33
