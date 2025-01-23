Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate shares rise

Image

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index rising 45.57 points or 0.67% at 6847.99 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.64%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.58%),Anant Raj Ltd (up 2.3%),SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 2.14%),Sobha Ltd (up 0.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 0.39%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.1%).

On the other hand, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.34%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.14%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.11%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 266.65 or 0.52% at 51173.41.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 143.45 points or 0.97% at 14907.14.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump withdraws US from Paris Agreement: Know why that's not so bad

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex off lows, up 200 pts at 76,600; Nifty holds 23,200; banks weak

chemicals

Stallion India Fluorochemicals lists at 33% premium, mirrors GMP trend

Samsung

Samsung plans to beat Apple to ultrathin phone with Galaxy S25 Edge

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo: netaji.org)

Bank Holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed today, Jan 23, in your state?

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.65 points or 0.07% at 23172.

The BSE Sensex index was up 122.18 points or 0.16% at 76527.17.

On BSE,1688 shares were trading in green, 1259 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Intl Travel House Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY

Intl Travel House Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY

Dow Rises 130 Points; Tech Stocks Soar on $500B AI Investment Plan

Dow Rises 130 Points; Tech Stocks Soar on $500B AI Investment Plan

Laxmi Organic gains as PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 29 cr in Q3 FY25

Laxmi Organic gains as PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 29 cr in Q3 FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon