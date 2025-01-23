Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Bank Holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed today, Jan 23, in your state?

Bank Holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed today, Jan 23, in your state?

Bank holidays in India vary by region. This Thursday, all public and private banking institutions will be closed in observance of Parakram Diwas and Vir Surendra Sai Jayanti

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo: netaji.org)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Due to the celebration of Vir Surendra Sai Jayanti and the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, all banks including private and public will be closed on Thursday, January 23. The closure is not nationwide, though. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, banks will only be closed in West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura.
 
Real-time gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, the Negotiable Instruments Act, and bank account closures are just a few of the regulations based on which the RBI designates bank holidays. Official notices of these holidays are sent to banks and posted on the RBI website.

Parakram Diwas and Vir Surendra Sai Jayanti: Overview 

In honour of the legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, Parakram Diwas is celebrated annually on January 23. The Indian government formally suggested in 2021 that January 23rd be observed as Parakram Diwas. 
 
Veer Surendra Sai was an Odishan freedom fighter. Since he was the legitimate heir, he battled against British control in India after they dethroned the Sambalpur State's rulers. His birthday was January 23, 1809.

State-wise bank holidays

India's bank holidays vary from state to state since they frequently rely on local celebrations and customs. On the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, however, all banks, scheduled and non-scheduled, observe holidays in the same way. Interestingly, banks are still open on the fifth Saturday of the month.

National bank holidays in India

In addition to state-specific holidays, major national holidays such as Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Independence Day (August 15), and Republic Day (January 26) also will be observed as bank holidays nationally.

Will online banking be affected in bank holiday?

Digital banking services including Net banking, mobile banking, and UPI services will remain operational even though banks may be physically closed. Extended vacations, however, can cause problems with the availability of ATM cash. 
 
To facilitate transactions, customers are encouraged to make sure that their online banking services are operational and connected to the mobile numbers they have registered.
 

 

 

More From This Section

EPFO

EPFO adds 1.46 million net members in November, new additions rise 4.88%

Rupee vs $

Rupee strengthens to 86.33 as dollar index falls, RBI swaps aid gains

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's massive dollar sales may net govt bumper dividend once again

US Navy Ticonderoga class cruiser

CBDT notifies amendments in I-T rules for non-resident cruise ships

CBDT TAX

CBDT grandfathers treaty benefits on PPTs with Mauritius, 2 more nations

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Banks in Odisha West Bengal Tripura

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon