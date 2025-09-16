Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redington soars on iPhone 17 buzz

Redington soars on iPhone 17 buzz

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Redington surged 18.31% to Rs 285.65 as excitement built ahead of Apple's iPhone 17 launch.

Pre-orders for the device are already underway, with official sales slated to begin on 19 September 2025.

The rally reflects Redington's pivotal role in Apples supply chain, handling logistics, warehousing, and distribution of iPhones and other tech products across India, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and South Asia.

A key Apple partner since 2007, Redington's extensive distribution network and deep integration in Apples ecosystem are seen as strong growth drivers during the new product cycle.

The company distributes IT, mobility, and technology products, and provides supply chain solutions through its operations in India, Singapore, and multiple international markets.

 

The company has posted 12% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 275 crore on a 22% rise in revenue to Rs 26,002 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godawari Power & Ispat board to mull fundraise on 18 Sept

Godawari Power & Ispat board to mull fundraise on 18 Sept

Nazara Technologies fixes record date for stock split

Nazara Technologies fixes record date for stock split

Crisil Ratings assigns 'AA' rating to debt instrument of JK Paper with 'stable' outlook

Crisil Ratings assigns 'AA' rating to debt instrument of JK Paper with 'stable' outlook

IDFC First Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises gets LoA from NHLML for Rs 4,081-cr Kedarnath ropeway project

Adani Enterprises gets LoA from NHLML for Rs 4,081-cr Kedarnath ropeway project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon