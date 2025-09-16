Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IDFC First Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 71.09, down 0.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.99% in last one year as compared to a 0.94% slide in NIFTY and a 5.55% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 71.09, down 0.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 25178.8. The Sensex is at 82168.58, up 0.47%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has added around 1.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54887.85, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 180.37 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 71.38, down 0.64% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd tumbled 2.99% in last one year as compared to a 0.94% slide in NIFTY and a 5.55% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 40.23 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

