Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 102.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 102.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 16.92% to Rs 255.06 crore

Net profit of Religare Enterprises rose 102.33% to Rs 51.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.92% to Rs 255.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 218.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales255.06218.14 17 OPM %29.7646.47 -PBDT82.1277.27 6 PBT67.4458.97 14 NP51.2125.31 102

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts at 78,500 in pre-open; Nifty at 23,800; Eicher drags

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Polling for 43 seats underway

Nuclear reactor, Nuclear plant

Govt urges states to consider setting nuclear plants, list power utilities

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rising Rajasthan summit to lay foundation of developed state: CM Bhajanlal

delhi fog today, delhi air quality

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon