Remedium Lifecare standalone net profit declines 72.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 94.65% to Rs 25.08 croreNet profit of Remedium Lifecare declined 72.74% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 94.65% to Rs 25.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 468.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales25.08468.57 -95 OPM %17.781.35 -PBDT2.4710.42 -76 PBT2.4610.41 -76 NP1.786.53 -73
