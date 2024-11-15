Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.56% to Rs 17.70 croreNet profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals declined 9.09% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 17.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales17.7016.61 7 OPM %5.144.88 -PBDT0.910.89 2 PBT0.740.76 -3 NP0.500.55 -9
