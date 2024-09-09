Business Standard
Repco Home Finance CFO K. Lakshmi resigns

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Repco Home Finance informed that K. Lakshmi has tendered her resignation as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, due to personal reasons.
Further, the company stated that K. Lakshmi has been relieved from the services of the company with effect from the close of business hours of 6 September 2024.
Repco Home Finance had a total network of 168 branches and 44 satellite centers (212 in total), spread across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
The company's consolidated net profit increased 21.12% to Rs 99.44 crore on 15.34% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 392.58 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
 
The scrip declined 0.61% to close at Rs 531.80 on Friday, 6 September 2024.
First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

