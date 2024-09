From Oil & Natural Gas Corpn

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) has received a Notification of Award of Contract on 05 September 2024 from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for Pipeline Replacement Project 8 Group A (PRP 8 Group A) on EPC reimbursable basis (OBE) at the ceiling price of Rs 1486.40 crore including all taxes and duties (GST@12%).