Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST council meeting today to discuss tax reforms

GST council meeting today to discuss tax reforms

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
The 54th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will be held in the national capital today. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is chairing the meeting.
The council is expected to discuss reducing the current 18% GST rate on life and health insurance premiums. This could result in lower insurance costs for policyholders. The council is a;sp expected to consider exempting foreign airlines' head offices from GST on imported services received without consideration. This could potentially reduce the tax burden on these foreign airlines.
In the last meeting held in June 2024, the council recommended a uniform GST rate of 12% on all steel, iron, and aluminum milk cans. The council also proposed exempting services provided by Indian Railways to the general public, such as platform tickets, retiring rooms, waiting rooms, and battery-operated car services, from GST.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

corporate bond

Indian bond yields may dip; no clarity over Fed rate hike to limit fall

markets

Stocks to Watch: Jio Fin, PNB Housing, SpiceJet, Mazagon, Ola Electric

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty, weak cues signal slow Sensex, Nifty open; Ola Electric eyed

soldier, Army, Doda

LIVE news: Two terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

The state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and private refiner Reliance Industries (RIL) pin their hopes on the US driving season among other factors to improve refining prospects in the current financial year (FY25) after reporting weak first

Crude calculations: How cheaper Venezuelan oil flows will help India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon