Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills of 91-Day for a notified amount of Rs 7,000, 182-Day for a notified amount of Rs 6,000 and 364-Day for a notified amount of Rs 6,000. The auction will be Price based using multiple price method. Bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India's Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber system) on Wednesday, December 03, 2025, RBI stated. The sale will be subject to the terms and conditions specified in the General Notification dated March 26, 2025, issued by Government of India, as amended from time to time. State Governments, Union Territories with legislature, eligible Provident Funds in India, designated Foreign Central Banks and any person or institution specified by the Bank in this regard can participate on non-competitive basis, the allocation for which will be outside the notified amount. Individuals can also participate on non-competitive basis, as retail investors, RBI further noted.

 

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

