UNO Minda gains after move to fully acquire JV stake, boost investment in EV arm

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

UNO Minda rose 1.02% to Rs 1318.35 after the company announced a series of board approvals aimed at strengthening its position in automotive and EV components.

The board has cleared the acquisition of Buehler Motor GmbHs entire 49.9% stake in Uno Minda Buehler Motor for Rs 10.64 lakh, converting the joint venture into a wholly owned subsidiary. The entity manufactures traction motors for electric two- and three-wheelers.

With the buyout, the existing joint venture agreement between the two companies will be terminated. Uno Minda said the subsidiary will enter into an amended technical licence agreement with Buehler, and the company does not expect any material impact on operations following the JVs dissolution.

 

The board has also approved an investment of up to Rs 40 crore in UnoMinda EV Systems, its wholly owned subsidiary that manufactures EV-specific components. The funds will be infused in tranches to support the units working capital needs.

The announcement was made after a board meeting held on 1 December 2025.

UNO Minda is a global technology leader in auto component and systems manufacturing supplying to leading OEMs in the world. It designs and manufactures over 28 categories of components and systems for vehicles across all segments (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two- and three-wheelers) catering to both internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric/hybrid vehicles. It is one of the leading manufacturers of automotive switching systems, automotive lighting systems, automotive acoustics systems, automotive seating systems and alloy wheels. It has a leadership position in almost all the products it manufactures.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 4,814 crore in Q2 FY26, up 13% year-on-year and 9% sequentially. Profit after tax (PAT) grew 27.4% YoY and 26.9% QoQ to Rs 304 crore.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

