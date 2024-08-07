Ritco Logistics consolidated net profit rises 21.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.35% to Rs 252.23 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Ritco Logistics rose 21.91% to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.35% to Rs 252.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 207.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.252.23207.867.888.0915.0512.3111.849.878.797.21