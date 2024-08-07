Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 49.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.34% to Rs 85.83 croreNet profit of Amba Enterprises rose 49.15% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 85.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales85.8379.22 8 OPM %3.162.40 -PBDT2.651.87 42 PBT2.501.72 45 NP1.761.18 49
