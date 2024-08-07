Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 49.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.34% to Rs 85.83 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises rose 49.15% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 85.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.85.8379.223.162.402.651.872.501.721.761.18