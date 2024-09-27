Rites bags order worth Rs 100-cr from Adani Ports & SEZ

Rites informed that it has received a letter of award (LOA) from Adani Ports & SEZ (APSEZ) to provide railway operation and maintenance services at the Dhamra Port Company.Meanwhile the company s consortium has been declared as lowest bidder (L-1) for retrofit work in RS-1 trains of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The estimated value of the bid is approximately Rs 87.58 crore including GST, wherein, the companys share in said project is 49%, amounting to around Rs 42.91 crore.
The contract is expected to be executed within 3 years from the date of issuance of the letter of award. The order is subject to award after the due process of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation scrutiny/ evaluation as per the requisite requirements mentioned in the tender documents
Rites, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 30 June 2024, the Government of India held 72.20% stake in the company.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 24.37% to Rs 90.44 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 119.58 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 10.76% to Rs 485.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024 from Rs 544.35 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
Shares of Rites declined 1.94% to Rs 358.0 and Adani Ports and SEZ fell 1.08% to Rs 1,456.60 on the BSE.
