Rites wins export order of USD 5.40 million

RITES has secured an export order worth USD 5.40 million from Ntokoto Rail Holdings for Supply and commissioning of overhauled in-service Cape Gauge ALCO Diesel Electric Locomotives fitted with new Cape Gauge Bogies, Traction Motors, Control System Air braked, etc. overhauled at nominated facility and on-site warranty support for one year.
