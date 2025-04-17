Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RMC Switchgears hits the floor after CFO resigns

RMC Switchgears hits the floor after CFO resigns

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

RMC Switchgears hit a lower circuit of 2% to Rs 662.75 after the company informed that Anand Chaturvedi has tendered his resignation from the post of chief financial officer, effective from 16 April 2025.

According to an exchange filing, Anand Chaturvedi submitted his resignation letter dated 12 April 2025, citing personal reasons. The management has accepted his resignation, and he has been relieved of his responsibilities with effect from the close of business hours on 16 April 2025.

RMC Switchgears is primarily engaged in the business of switchgear engineering and ECI contracts for the power distribution/transmission sector.

On a half-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 25.7% to Rs 10.13 crore in H1 FY25 as compared to Rs 8.06 crore recorded in H1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 19.9% YoY to Rs 104.78 crore in H1 FY25.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

RIIL gains as Q4 PAT jumps 17% QoQ to Rs 32 crore; declares dividend of Rs 3.50 per share

Waaree Renewable spurts after Q4 PAT jumps 83% YoY

360 ONE WAM jumps as board mulls fundraising on 22 April

Volumes jump at Avenue Supermarts Ltd counter

Sensex, Nifty pare losses; metal shares lose sheen

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

