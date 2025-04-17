Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RIIL gains as Q4 PAT jumps 17% QoQ to Rs 32 crore; declares dividend of Rs 3.50 per share

RIIL gains as Q4 PAT jumps 17% QoQ to Rs 32 crore; declares dividend of Rs 3.50 per share

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Shares of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure added 1.28% to Rs 850.15 due to impressive sequential performance.

On a consolidated basis, Reliance Industrial Infrastructures net profit gained 16.78% to Rs 32 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 27.40 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income rose 1.82% to Rs 189.40 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25. PBT rose 0.93% to Rs 32.50 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell 13.27%, while total income declined 8.50% in Q4 FY25. PBT tumbled 32.50% YoY.

The company continues to provide infrastructure support services, which include transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines and other support services, mainly to Reliance Industries, it added

 

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 3.50 per fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each, aggregating to Rs 528.5 lakh for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure is mainly engaged in the business of setting up/operating industrial infrastructure. It is Reliance Group Company (RIL holdings 45.43%). The company has its operations mainly in the Mumbai and Rasayani regions of Maharashtra and the Surat and Jamnagar belts of Gujarat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

