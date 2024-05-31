Roadways India standalone net profit declines 89.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.93% to Rs 15.82 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 53.33% to Rs 2.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 57.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Roadways India declined 89.30% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.93% to Rs 15.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.15.8213.5357.7855.753.295.543.154.630.703.963.445.500.533.792.764.860.403.742.244.80