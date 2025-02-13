Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rubfila International consolidated net profit rises 182.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Rubfila International consolidated net profit rises 182.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Sales rise 34.03% to Rs 137.97 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International rose 182.27% to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.03% to Rs 137.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 102.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales137.97102.94 34 OPM %8.625.47 -PBDT13.466.43 109 PBT10.723.68 191 NP7.962.82 182

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Crest Ventures consolidated net profit rises 18.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Crest Ventures consolidated net profit rises 18.13% in the December 2024 quarter

S & S Power Switchgear reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

S & S Power Switchgear reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ind-Agiv Commerce reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ind-Agiv Commerce reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Emergent Industrial Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Emergent Industrial Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon