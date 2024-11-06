Rupee sees hefty losses, weakens beyond 84.20 per US dollar mark

Indian Rupee has slumped today, adding to recent losses. A break above 84 per US dollar extended for the local currency as INR tested a fresh low of 84.23 and currently trades at 84.19 per US dollar, shedding 10 paise compared to previous close. While local equities are up modestly today, the US dollar index has zoomed above 105 mark to hit four month high as US election outcome has taken centre stage and is dragging INR lower.
