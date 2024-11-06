Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rupee sees hefty losses, weakens beyond 84.20 per US dollar mark

Rupee sees hefty losses, weakens beyond 84.20 per US dollar mark

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Indian Rupee has slumped today, adding to recent losses. A break above 84 per US dollar extended for the local currency as INR tested a fresh low of 84.23 and currently trades at 84.19 per US dollar, shedding 10 paise compared to previous close. While local equities are up modestly today, the US dollar index has zoomed above 105 mark to hit four month high as US election outcome has taken centre stage and is dragging INR lower.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paulo Dybala

Dybala left out of Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers, Martnez back

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 450 pts higher, at 79,900; Nifty at 24,350; IT, Oil, Cons Dur lead

BFSI 2023

BFSI summit LIVE: Financial sector is well placed to deal with any kind of spillover, says Das

PMI

Boost in demand revives services PMI to 58.5 in October from 10-month low

Donald Trump, Trump

US Elections: Trump supporters hopeful of his comeback, slam Biden govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayACME Solar IPO Android 16 Release Business Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon