S Chand & Company consolidated net profit rises 9.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 471.40 croreNet profit of S Chand & Company rose 9.81% to Rs 141.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 471.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 437.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.20% to Rs 63.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 719.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 662.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales471.40437.16 8 719.66662.58 9 OPM %43.1042.62 -18.7616.58 - PBDT204.92182.31 12 135.14104.45 29 PBT193.16169.82 14 92.8458.25 59 NP141.91129.23 10 63.5456.63 12
