Krishna Capital & Securities consolidated net profit declines 45.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 90.91% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of Krishna Capital & Securities declined 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 90.91% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 93.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.15% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.210.11 91 0.570.39 46 OPM %28.5754.55 -1.7543.59 - PBDT0.060.12 -50 0.010.18 -94 PBT0.060.12 -50 0.010.18 -94 NP0.060.11 -45 0.010.15 -93
