Sales rise 28.75% to Rs 493.53 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company rose 148.03% to Rs 32.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 28.75% to Rs 493.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 383.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.493.53383.3315.5611.3368.1938.6245.5018.9032.1712.97