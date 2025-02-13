Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S.M. Gold standalone net profit declines 85.26% in the December 2024 quarter

S.M. Gold standalone net profit declines 85.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales decline 26.30% to Rs 31.52 crore

Net profit of S.M. Gold declined 85.26% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 26.30% to Rs 31.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 42.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales31.5242.77 -26 OPM %0.820.14 -PBDT0.181.23 -85 PBT0.171.21 -86 NP0.140.95 -85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vineet Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.71 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Vineet Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.71 crore in the December 2024 quarter

NINtec Systems standalone net profit rises 76.90% in the December 2024 quarter

NINtec Systems standalone net profit rises 76.90% in the December 2024 quarter

HPL Electric & Power standalone net profit rises 54.59% in the December 2024 quarter

HPL Electric & Power standalone net profit rises 54.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 51.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 51.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Hind Commerce standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Hind Commerce standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon