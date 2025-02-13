S.M. Gold standalone net profit declines 85.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.30% to Rs 31.52 croreNet profit of S.M. Gold declined 85.26% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 26.30% to Rs 31.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 42.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales31.5242.77 -26 OPM %0.820.14 -PBDT0.181.23 -85 PBT0.171.21 -86 NP0.140.95 -85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content