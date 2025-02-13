Business Standard

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.74 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Sales decline 14.58% to Rs 173.91 crore

Net Loss of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 124.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.58% to Rs 173.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 203.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales173.91203.60 -15 OPM %66.8639.41 -PBDT43.52-14.20 LP PBT13.45-39.86 LP NP-3.74-124.34 97

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

