Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 09:39 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cressanda Railway Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Cressanda Railway Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Sales decline 95.28% to Rs 4.98 crore

Net loss of Cressanda Railway Solutions reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 95.28% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 105.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales4.98105.59 -95 OPM %-35.945.30 -PBDT-0.817.17 PL PBT-0.906.95 PL NP-0.915.68 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wanbury consolidated net profit declines 88.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Wanbury consolidated net profit declines 88.12% in the December 2024 quarter

RIR Power Electronics consolidated net profit rises 32.14% in the December 2024 quarter

RIR Power Electronics consolidated net profit rises 32.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit rises 60.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit rises 60.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Dalmia Industrial Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Dalmia Industrial Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Eiko Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Eiko Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon