Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 41.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.02% to Rs 359.64 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 3.36% to Rs 100.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.63% to Rs 1373.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1351.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) rose 41.95% to Rs 28.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.02% to Rs 359.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 323.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.359.64323.931373.551351.4715.0615.6815.4315.7350.9440.32182.58174.5638.6129.19134.67133.5528.7320.24100.8797.59