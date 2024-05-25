Sales decline 13.70% to Rs 1219.03 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 46.33% to Rs 208.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 387.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.26% to Rs 4643.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5117.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers declined 67.92% to Rs 32.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.70% to Rs 1219.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1412.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.