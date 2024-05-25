Business Standard
Tamil Nadu Newsprint &amp; Papers standalone net profit declines 67.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales decline 13.70% to Rs 1219.03 crore
Net profit of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers declined 67.92% to Rs 32.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.70% to Rs 1219.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1412.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.33% to Rs 208.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 387.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.26% to Rs 4643.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5117.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1219.031412.59 -14 4643.365117.22 -9 OPM %13.2819.47 -16.5819.59 - PBDT128.04232.29 -45 615.27866.36 -29 PBT53.39162.86 -67 324.76602.76 -46 NP32.99102.83 -68 208.16387.87 -46
