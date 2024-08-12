Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit rises 15.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.47% to Rs 3.63 croreNet profit of Sainik Finance & Industries rose 15.28% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.47% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.633.80 -4 OPM %88.7189.47 -PBDT0.820.96 -15 PBT0.820.96 -15 NP0.830.72 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content