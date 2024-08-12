Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit rises 15.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.47% to Rs 3.63 crore

Net profit of Sainik Finance & Industries rose 15.28% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.47% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.633.8088.7189.470.820.960.820.960.830.72