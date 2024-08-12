Vakrangee standalone net profit rises 231.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.80% to Rs 46.78 croreNet profit of Vakrangee rose 231.67% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.80% to Rs 46.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales46.7848.13 -3 OPM %13.4714.05 -PBDT6.565.04 30 PBT2.781.09 155 NP1.990.60 232
