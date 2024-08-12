K Z Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 29.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 95.71% to Rs 0.12 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of K Z Leasing & Finance rose 29.70% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 95.71% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.122.80-166.6788.212.902.332.902.332.141.65