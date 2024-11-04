Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit rises 50.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.29% to Rs 62.02 croreNet profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings rose 50.38% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.29% to Rs 62.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales62.0264.80 -4 OPM %12.249.15 -PBDT6.405.30 21 PBT2.831.66 70 NP1.971.31 50
