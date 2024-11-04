Business Standard
Volumes jump at Fine Organic Industries Ltd counter

Nov 04 2024

Fine Organic Industries Ltd saw volume of 2.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18871 shares

TBO Tek Ltd, PVR Inox Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 November 2024.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd saw volume of 2.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18871 shares. The stock increased 5.39% to Rs.5,115.00. Volumes stood at 3251 shares in the last session.

 

TBO Tek Ltd registered volume of 4.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40343 shares. The stock slipped 3.09% to Rs.1,616.60. Volumes stood at 5743 shares in the last session.

PVR Inox Ltd witnessed volume of 18.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.59 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.10% to Rs.1,479.70. Volumes stood at 79539 shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd clocked volume of 6.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.58% to Rs.550.00. Volumes stood at 96591 shares in the last session.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd saw volume of 21.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.58% to Rs.1,635.95. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Nov 04 2024

