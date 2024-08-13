Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit rises 65.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.01% to Rs 28521.61 crore

Net profit of Samvardhana Motherson International rose 65.46% to Rs 994.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 600.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.01% to Rs 28521.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22280.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.28521.6122280.289.738.642509.771747.991445.20909.09994.17600.87