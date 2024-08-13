Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit rises 65.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.01% to Rs 28521.61 croreNet profit of Samvardhana Motherson International rose 65.46% to Rs 994.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 600.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.01% to Rs 28521.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22280.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales28521.6122280.28 28 OPM %9.738.64 -PBDT2509.771747.99 44 PBT1445.20909.09 59 NP994.17600.87 65
