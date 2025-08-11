Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd down for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 89.86, down 1.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.38% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% rally in NIFTY and a 6.53% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 89.86, down 1.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24473.2. The Sensex is at 80206.91, up 0.44%.Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has lost around 11.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23474.65, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 105.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 133.51 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 90.24, down 1.67% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd tumbled 28.38% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% rally in NIFTY and a 6.53% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 61.38 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
